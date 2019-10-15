El calentamiento global ha provocado que los glaciares suizos hayan perdido un 10% de su volumen total en los últimos cinco años, lo cual supone el mayor descenso observado en un siglo, según las conclusiones de un estudio publicado hoy por la Academia Suiza de Ciencias Naturales.
En concreto, en los últimos doce meses el deshielo de los glaciares fue del 2% y alcanzó "niveles récord" este verano debido a las olas de calor que sufrió Europa, según los datos recogidos por la Comisión de Expertos de la Criosfera en sus mediciones en 20 glaciares suizos.
Un estudio advierte que si no se reducen las emisiones, los 4.000 glaciares se reducirán un 90% a finales de siglo
"Durante las dos intensas olas de calor a fines de junio y julio, de derritieron en los glaciares suizos masas de nieve y hielo equivalentes al consumo nacional de agua potable en un año", dijeron los expertos en declaraciones recogidas por la televisión suiza RTS.
Por otro lado, un reciente estudio de la Escuela Politécnica de Zúrich advierte que si no se reducen las emisiones de gas invernadero, responsable del calentamiento global, los 4.000 glaciares alpinos se reducirán en más de un 90% a finales de siglo. Más de 500 glaciares de Suiza ya han desaparecido por completo en estos últimos 100 años, especialmente en el este y el norte de los Alpes.
