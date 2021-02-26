Estás leyendo: Se busca un bote con 150 personas que se hunde frente a la costa de Libia

Crisis migratoria Se busca un bote con 150 personas que se hunde frente a la costa de Libia

Según la ONG Alarm Phone, la embarcación está "en alto riesgo de naufragar" y la comunicación con la misma es muy deficiente debido a las malas condiciones de viento y frio en la zona.

Migrantes en un bote de goma en el Mar Mediterráneo. / REUTERS
Migrantes en un bote de goma en el Mar Mediterráneo. — REUTERS / ARCHVIO.

Un bote con cerca de 150 personas abordo ha enviado una alerta de socorro desde un punto próximo a las costas de Libia, informó hoy la ONG Alarm Phone, que vigila el tránsito migratorio en la ruta del Mediterráneo Central, una de las más mortíferas del mundo.

Según la ONG, la embarcación está "en alto riesgo de naufragar" y la comunicación con la misma es muy deficiente debido a las malas condiciones de viento y frio en la zona. 

