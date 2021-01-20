ONU confirma la muerte de más de 40 migrantes en un naufragio en la costa libia

ginebraActualizado:
Al menos 43 personas han fallecido en un naufragio en aguas cercanas a las costas de Libia, informaron hoy la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) y la Agencia de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR).
El naufragio, ocurrido este martes y tras el que fueron rescatados diez supervivientes, es el primero que se produce este año en el Mediterráneo central, una de las rutas más frecuentadas por migrantes desde África a Europa y también una de las más peligrosas.
El barco había partido ayer martes desde Zauiya, 50 kilómetros al oeste de Trípoli, y naufragó debido al fuerte oleaje, después de que el motor de la embarcación se estropeara a las pocas horas de viaje.
Los fallecidos eran hombres procedentes de África Occidental, reportaron los supervivientes, entre los que hay ciudadanos de Costa de Marfil, Nigeria, Ghana y Gambia, y que fueron rescatados y llevados a la localidad costera libia de Zuara.
OIM y ACNUR recordaron en un comunicado que el pasado año cientos de personas perdieron la vida al intentar cruzar el Mediterráneo central, y expresaron el temor a que las cifras de fallecidos aumenten en 2021, debido a la reducción de su capacidad para vigilar las rutas.
"Ésta pérdida en vidas humanas subraya una vez más la necesidad de que se reactiven las operaciones estatales de rescate, cuya interrupción está intentando ser paliada por ONGs y buques comerciales pese a su limitada capacidad", señalaron las dos agencias de Naciones Unidas.
En 2020 unas 1.200 personas murieron en el Mediterráneo cuando intentaban llegar a Europa, en su mayoría en la ruta central (desde países como Túnez o Libia a naciones europeas como Italia o Malta).EFE
