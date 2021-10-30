Estás leyendo: España aumentará hasta los 50 millones su donación de vacunas contra la covid

Cumbre G20 España aumentará hasta los 50 millones su donación de vacunas contra la covid

Según precisó Calviño a los periodistas, cada español habrá donado en el primer trimestre de 2022 más de una vacuna a los países más vulnerables.

EL presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la cumbre G20. Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig De La Bellacasa / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado un aumento de la donación prevista de vacunas contra el coronavirus por parte de España que hará que en el primer trimestre de 2022 alcance los 50 millones de dosis.

Sánchez expresó ese compromiso en la primera reunión del plenario de la cumbre de líderes del G20 que se celebra durante el fin de semana en Roma.

Fue su vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, quien informó, en declaraciones a los periodistas, del anuncio realizado por el jefe del Ejecutivo.

España ha ido aumentando paulatinamente la donación de vacunas al mecanismo Covax y en septiembre el compromiso era que en el primer trimestre de 2022 alcanzaría los 30 millones de dosis, gran parte de ellas con destino a países de América Latina.

Sánchez suma ahora otros 20 millones más de vacunas hasta llegar a los 50 millones, tal y como expuso ante el resto de líderes del G20.

De esta forma, según precisó Calviño a los periodistas, cada español habrá donado en el primer trimestre de 2022 más de una vacuna a los países más vulnerables.

La necesidad de seguir avanzando en la vacunación mundial es uno de los asuntos abordados en la cumbre de Roma y Calviño recordó que desde el primer momento España insistió en la necesidad de que existiera una respuesta solidaria.

