Cumbre G20 Los líderes de la cumbre G20 prometen vacunar al 70 % del mundo para 2022

Según han declarado los líderes, esto será posible gracias al reparto de fármacos y a la trasferencia de las tecnologías necesarias en las zonas más perjudicadas por la crisis del coronavirus.

Líderes políticos en la cumbre G20. ROBERTO MONALDO / EFE

Madrid

Junto con la a adopción de un impuesto mínimo global a sociedades de al menos el 15%, una de las primeras grandes promesas de los líderes de la actual cumbre G20 es vacunar al 70 % del mundo para 2022. Así lo han hecho público este sábado en Roma, afirmando que será posible mediante el reparto de fármacos contra el coronavirus a países pobres. El propósito es alcanzar el objetivo propuesto por la Organización Mundial de la Salud. 

El acuerdo pasa por vacunar al 40% de la población mundial este mismo año y el 70% para el 2022. La intención ya había sido expuesta en la jornada anterior por los Ministerios de Sanidad y Economía de los diferentes países. Según ha informado Efe, el motivo que han declarado los miembros es lograr "plenamente el objetivo de una verdadera y equitativa recuperación". 

Además, "muchos" de ellos defendieron la necesidad de mantener una política "multilateral" para favorecer la búsqueda de soluciones. Para alcanzar este objetivo, además de donar dosis a los países en vías de desarrollo, también se habló de la necesidad de aumentar la capacidad productiva y transferir tecnologías en zonas como África, también para prevenir crisis sanitarias futuras.

Esta ha sido la primera jornada de debates del G20, cuyo leitmotiv era la Economía y salud global, estrechamente relacionada con la crisis sanitaria derivada del coronavirus. Durante esta primera jornada se ha podido ver a los diferentes líderes mundiales discutiendo sobre políticas comunes, pero también estrechando lazos entre las diferentes potencias. 

En las próximas jornadas, los jefes de Estado o de Gobierno tendrán que establecer debates sobre cambio climático y medio ambiente y también sobre desarrollo sostenible

