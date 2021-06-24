madrid
La Corte de Apelaciones del Reino Unido corroboró este jueves que los repartidores (riders) de la empresa de entrega de comida a domicilio Deliveroo son "autónomos", y no tienen, por tanto, derecho a negociar de manera colectiva sus condiciones laborales y salariales. Según recordó hoy la empresa británica, se trata del cuarto dictamen judicial en este país que determina que sus riders son autónomos.
Esta corte rechazó un recurso del Sindicato de trabajadores independientes británico (IWGB) después de que en 2017 se denegara el permiso para que los repartidores accedieran a la negociación colectiva para mejorar sus condiciones, con base en que no eran considerados "trabajadores" de la empresa, por lo que no estaban sujetos a los términos de la legislación que regula las relaciones laborales.
Un portavoz de Deliveroo comentó que la decisión judicial supone un "hito importante". "Los tribunales británicos han puesto a prueba y mantenido el estatus de autónomo de los repartidores de Deliveroo en cuatro ocasiones", subrayó. "El modelo de Deliveroo ofrece la flexibilidad genuina que solo es compatible con ser autónomo, proporcionando a sus repartidores el trabajo que nos dicen que valoran", aseguraba.
El Partido Laborista califica de explotación las prácticas de Deliveroo
El Partido Laborista reaccionó a la resolución, indicando que se trata de una decisión "devastadora" para esos repartidores y que el gobierno debería prohibir "las prácticas de explotación" de esa empresa, cuyo principal accionista es el gigante estadounidense Amazon.
En otra disputa similar, el pasado febrero el Tribunal Supremo de este país dictaminó que los conductores de la empresa de servicio de transporte Uber sí debían ser considerados "trabajadores" y, por lo tanto, tener acceso a todos los "derechos básicos", como vacaciones pagadas.
