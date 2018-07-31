Público
Derechos Humanos Cinco meses de cárcel para una poetisa árabe israelí por incitación a la violencia

La poetisa declaró al conocer el fallo que esperaba la cárcel y "no justicia" y que, a su entender se trató de un juicio político desde el principio por ser palestina. La acusación pedía entre 15 y 26 meses de prisión para ella.

Dareen Tatour junto a su abogada Gaby Lansky / Reuters

Dareen Tatour, una poetisa árabe israelí fue condenada hoy por un tribunal de Nazaret a cinco meses de prisión por incitación a la violencia en medios sociales, informó a Efe su abogada, Gaby Lasky.

"Es muy difícil de digerir que en una democracia se arreste y juzgue a alguien por lo que escribe", lamentó Lasky.

La acusación pedía de 15 a 26 meses de prisión, "pero el tribunal acabó decidiendo dejarlo en cinco", informó la letrada, quien dijo que, no obstante, van a recurrir la sentencia.

La poetisa declaró al conocer el fallo que esperaba la cárcel y "no justicia" y que, a su entender, "eso es lo que ha ocurrido", por lo que añadió: "El juicio era político desde el principio porque soy palestina", recogió el diario Haaretz.

Tatour, del pueblo de Reineh, en Galilea, tiene 36 años y fue arrestada en octubre de 2015 tras publicar en redes sociales poemas como "Resiste, mi pueblo, resístelos" en el que se leía: "No sucumbiré a la 'solución pacífica'/nunca bajaré mis banderas/hasta que los eche de mi tierra".

Su arresto sucedió en la época en la que los ataques de los llamados lobos solitarios (palestinos que agredían a israelíes generalmente con arma blanca) sucedían casi a diario y el Tribunal de Distrito de Nazaret que la condenó hoy consideró que sus textos y vídeos "celebran los actos de violencia y terrorismo y se identifican con ellos".

Su abogada dice que la escritora sintió cierto alivio al conocer la sentencia, tras meses en arresto domiciliario e incertidumbre.

Se espera que ingrese en prisión el próximo 8 de agosto

