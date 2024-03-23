Detenidas 11 personas en relación con el atentado en Moscú

Actualizado:
El Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB) ha detenido a 11 personas en relación con el atentado en una sala de conciertos cerca de Moscú que ha dejado más de 60 muertos.
Entre los detenidos se encuentran cuatro terroristas que participaron personalmente en el ataque, según informó el director del FSB, Alexandr Bórtnikov, al presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, indica la agencia TASS.
(Habrá ampliación)
