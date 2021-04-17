Moscú
El cónsul ucraniano en San Petersburgo, Alexandr Sosoniuk, ha sido detenido en la ciudad rusa cuando recibía información clasificada de un ciudadano de este país, informaron este sábado las autoridades locales.
El diplomático fue detenido en el momento cuando recibía "una base de datos de los servicios de seguridad" rusos, según un comunicado del Servicio de Seguridad Federal (FSB) ruso.
"Estas actividades son incompatibles con el estatus de un trabajador diplomático y tienen un carácter hostil para la Federación Rusa", afirma la nota. La detención del cónsul ucraniano se produce en medio de una escalada de tensiones entre Rusia y Ucrania por el conflicto en el Donbás.
El Ministerio de Exteriores ucraniano tachó la detención de Sosoniuk de "una nueva provocación" de la parte rusa en el marco de sus "acciones desestabilizadoras" en el este ucraniano.
A la vez, el portavoz de la cartera, Oleg Nikolenko, aseguró que el cónsul fue detenido durante varias horas pero ya se encuentra en la legación diplomática ucraniana.
"Actualmente se encuentra en la misión diplomática ucraniana" mientras se aclaran las circunstancias de su detención. "De acuerdo con el principio de la reciprocidad, la parte ucraniana prepara una respuesta", dijo Nikolenlo a la agencia RBC Ukraina.
Poco después, la Cancillería rusa emitió un comunicado en el que calificó de "indeseable" la estancia de Sosoniuk en Rusia y le dio 72 horas para abandonar el territorio del país.
Así se desprende de una nota publicada por Exteriores ruso al término de una reunión con el encargado de negocios de Ucrania en el país, Vasili Pokotilo, quien fue citado en señal de protesta por las actividades del cónsul "incompatibles con su estatus" diplomático.
