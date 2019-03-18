El presunto autor del tiroteo que se ha producido este lunes en una estación de tranvía de la ciudad neerlandesa de Utrecht, que ha dejado tres muertos y cinco heridos, ha sido detenido, según han anunciado las autoridades de Países Bajos en una rueda de prensa.
Se trata de Gökmen Tanis, de 37 años y origen turco, que se ha dado a la fuga tras abrir fuego sobre las 10:45 horas en una estación de tranvía de Utrecht. "Tenemos en cuenta el móvil terrorista, pero no podemos excluir otros motivos", ha dicho el portavoz de la Fiscalía, de acuerdo con la cadena holandesa NOS. "También podría ser un crimen en la esfera de las relaciones personales", había apuntado horas antes el portavoz policial Bernard Jens.
El principal sospechoso ha sido arrestado muy cerca del lugar donde horas antes la Policía había localizado, con el motor en marcha, el vehículo en el que el arrestado había huido del lugar de los hechos.
Tanis tiene un largo historial de antecedentes penales en los últimos años, lo que también encajan en el perfil de un delincuente común: robos con violencia, ataques a la autoridad y acoso sexual callejero, confirma una fuente judicial. Otra de las hipótesis que maneja la Fiscalía es que se trate de un "crimen de honor", debido a la posible relación del arrestado con una de las víctimas.
