Público
Público

Diez heridos en un tiroteo en Manchester durante unas fiestas de carnaval

La Policía investiga quién es el responsable y cuál es la causa del incidente. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Diez personas resultaron heridas de diversa consideración esta madrugada en Manchester (norte de Inglaterra), en un tiroteo tras la celebración de un carnaval caribeño, informó este domingo la Policía de esa ciudad británica.

Las fuerzas de seguridad fueron alertadas en torno a las 2.30 horas hora local (1.30 GMT) sobre los disparos y continúan investigando para "establecer con exactitud dónde ocurrió el incidente y quién es responsable de este peligroso ataque", señaló la policía en un comunicado.

Diez personas están ingresadas en a raíz del suceso en la zona de Moss Side, al sur de la ciudad, algunas de ellas con heridas graves, "aunque afortunadamente no parece que la vida de la mayoría de ellas corra peligro", detalló la detective superintendente Debbie Dooley.

"Aquellos que viven o vistan esa zona estarán comprensiblemente preocupados por este incidente, por lo que vamos a desplegar agentes adicionales para patrullar por la zona durante la mañana y los próximos días", señaló Dooley.

Etiquetas