Diversos disturbios se han registrado en las calles de París, con enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y la policía, durante la manifestación de los chalecos amarillos, la vigésimo tercera desde que se inició este movimiento de protesta contra el Gobierno de Emmanuel Macron.
Tras un inicio pacífico de la manifestación a última hora de la mañana, los actos violentos comenzaron al acercarse a la plaza de la República de la capital, lugar previsto para el final de la protesta.
Las autoridades francesas habían ordenado este sábado un gran despliegue policial, sobre todo en París, donde está anunciada la principal jornada de protesta de los llamados chalecos amarillos, la vigésimo tercera consecutiva desde el inicio de su movimiento en noviembre pasado.
Diversos individuos, con la cara oculta, comenzaron a destrozar mobiliario urbano y escaparates, lo que motivó la intervención de las fuerzas del orden, que respondieron con gases lacrimógenos y bolas de goma.
Varios vehículos fueron incendiados, al igual que papeleras y paradas de autobús, mientras que muchos de los manifestantes continuaban su ruta hacia la céntrica plaza.
Los chalecos amarillos habían convocado una gran manifestación este sábado puesto que estaba previsto que la pasada semana el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, desvelara las medidas que pretende adoptar para responder a sus reivindicaciones.
El Gobierno francés había previsto un dispositivo de 60.000 agentes en todo el país en previsión de los posibles actos violentos, que no se repetían en las manifestaciones de los "chalecos amarillos" desde el pasado día 16.
Antes de los disturbios los agentes procedieron a más de 120 arrestos, en aplicación de la nueva legislación que prevé detenciones preventivas.
El Gobierno blindó algunos barrios de la capital, como los Campos Elíseos o el entorno de la catedral de Notre Dame, víctima el pasado lunes de un incendio que devastó su cubierta.
