La economía británica cae por primera vez en siete años en puertas del brexit

El PIB del Reino Unido desciende un 0,2 % en entre abril y junio, tras haber crecido un 0,5 % en el primer trimestre. 

Imagen de Oxford Street, una de las principales calles comerciales en Londres. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

El producto interior bruto (PIB) del Reino Unido cayó un 0,2% en entre abril y junio, tras haber crecido un 0,5 % en el primer trimestre del año, informó este viernes la Oficina Nacional de Estadísticas británica (ONS), una mala señal cuando el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, encarga la salida del país de la Unión Europea a partir del 31 de octubre.

Se trata de la primera caída del PIB británico desde el cuarto trimestre de 2012. En su primera estimación, la ONS constata una contracción de la economía británica en el segundo trimestre, poco después de que el Banco de Inglaterra haya rebajado sus previsiones anuales de crecimiento por el riesgo a un brexit sin acuerdo.

En tasa interanual (comparado con el segundo trimestre de 2018), la actividad de la economía británica se desacelera hasta el 1,2%, desde el crecimiento del 1,8% registrado en el primer trimestre.


"El PIB se contrajo en el segundo trimestre por primera vez desde 2012 después de un crecimiento robusto en el primer trimestre. Las manufacturas cayeron tras un fuerte comienzo de año, cuando se adelantó la producción con vistas a la fecha original para la retirada del Reino Unido de la UE", declaró Rob Kent-Smith, responsable de PIB de la ONS.

Entre abril y junio, únicamente el sector servicios aportó crecimiento a la economía, con una expansión del 0,1%, la más débil en tres años, mientras que el sector de producción registró una caída de la actividad del 1,4%, su mayor caída desde finales de 2012.

Trabajadores en un edificio residencial en Londres. REUTERS/ Toby Melville

"El sector de la construcción también se debilitó tras un boyante comienzo de año, mientras que el sector servicios prácticamente no registró crecimiento alguno", añadió Kent-Smith.

En su análisis, la ONS subrayó el impacto de los cambios en el calendario del brexit' cuya fecha fue trasladada desde marzo al próximo 31 de octubre, añadiendo que hay evidencias de que la acumulación que se estaba produciendo en el primer trimestre del año proporcionó un impulso al PIB.

