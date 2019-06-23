EEUU lanzó ciberataques contra los sistemas de misiles iraníes

Estados Unidos ha lanzado ciberataques contra ordenadores que regulan los sistemas de lanzamiento de misiles en Irán, según informan medios estadounidenses, que citan fuentes conocedoras de esas operaciones.

Los ataques cibernéticos fueron lanzados el jueves, día en el que el presidente Donald Trump había autorizado una operación selectiva con aviones y barcos contra Irán que frenó en el último momento al saber que habría causado un centenar y medio de muertes, según él mismo reveló al día siguiente.

The Washington Post informa de que la ofensiva cibernética del jueves inutilizó los sistemas de ordenadores empleados en el control de cohetes y misiles de Irán.

Por su parte, The New York Times indica que los ataques fueron preparados durante semanas y fueron decididos como respuesta directa al derribo días antes de un dron estadounidense por un misil tierra-aire iraní en las cercanías del Estrecho de Ormuz, así como a las agresiones contra dos cargueros el pasado 13 de junio en esa misma zona, a unas 30 millas de la costa de Irán.

Efectivos del Cibercomando estadounidense fueron los encargados de llevar a cabo esas acciones, que fueron propuestas por el Pentágono después de que el 13 de junio dos barcos, uno propiedad de un armador noruego y otro japonés, sufrieron impactos y explosiones al salir del estrecho de Ormuz, a unas 30 millas de la costa iraní, algo de lo que Washington acusó a Teherán.

Según el NYT determinar la eficacia del ciberataque es difícil y sólo podrá saberse si Irán intenta de nuevo el lanzamiento de un misil. The Washington Post cita a la portavoz del Pentágono, Elissa Smith, que no confirma la acción del jueves y se limita a afirmar: "Por seguridad no comentamos operaciones cibernáticas o de inteligencia".