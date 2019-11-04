EEUU notifica a la ONU su retirada del Acuerdo de París para luchar contra la crisis climática

El secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo, ha anunciado este lunes que Estados Unidos ha notificado a la ONU su intención de retirarse del Acuerdo de París, primer paso formal de un proceso de un año para la salida de este pacto mundial para luchar contra el cambio climático.
"Hoy comenzamos el proceso formal de retirada del Acuerdo de París. Estados Unidos está orgulloso de su tradicional liderazgo mundial en la reducción de todas las emisiones, impulso de la adaptación, crecimiento de nuestra economía y garantía de energía para todos nuestros ciudadanos", ha explicado Pompeo en un mensaje publicado en Twitter.
"El nuestro es un modelo realista y pragmático", ha remachado el máximo responsable de la Diplomacia estadounidense.
El artículo 28 del Acuerdo de París estipula que un estado miembro puede retirarse a partir del 4 de noviembre de 2020, siempre que su Gobierno envíe una notificación formal a la ONU un año antes de esa fecha.
En 2017, la administración de Donald Trump anunció que tenía la intención de retirar a Estados Unidos del Acuerdo de París tan pronto como fuera legalmente posible por considerar que imponía una carga económica insoportable para su país.
El histórico acuerdo climático, firmado en París en 2015, tiene como objetivo evitar que la temperatura global suba más de dos grados y para ello establece un esquema de compromisos nacionales de reducción de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero.
