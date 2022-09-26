Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Supone la victoria de Meloni en Italia un cambio de tendencia hacia gobiernos de extrema derecha en Europa?

Público
Público

Elecciones en Italia Encuesta | ¿Supone la victoria de Meloni en Italia un cambio de tendencia hacia gobiernos de extrema derecha en Europa?

La coalición de formaciones de derecha y ultraderecha obtiene más de un 44% de los votos en unos comicios con la menor participación de la historia democrática italiana.

Giorgia Meloni en una imagen de archivo. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
Giorgia Meloni en una imagen de archivo. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO.

Madrid

La formación de ultraderecha Hermanos de Italia, liderada por Giorgia Meloni, ha sido el partido más votado en las elecciones con el 26,23% de los votos, haciéndose con el gobierno italiano. Este triunfo, unido al de los gobiernos en Hungría y Polonia, ¿supone un cambio de tendencia en Europa?

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público