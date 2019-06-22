Los colegios electorales de Mauritania han abierto sus puertas para los comicios presidenciales que permitirán la sucesión en la jefatura del Estado de Mohamed uld Abdel Aziz tras once años en el poder.
Un total de 1.544.132 electores están llamados a votar entre los seis candidatos en liza: Mohamed uld Ghazouani (quien parte como gran favorito), Sidi Mohamed uld Boubacar, Biram Dah Abeid, Mohamed uld Maouloud, Mohamed Lemine El Mourteji y Kane Hamidou Baba.
Las votaciones se desarrollan en 3.862 diseminados por todo el territorio de este país fundamentalmente desértico y con la población concentrada en la costa del Atlántico y la ribera del río Senegal.
Han sido invitados observadores de la ONU, la Unión Africana, el Centro Cárter Internacional y embajadas occidentales, además de organizaciones locales de la sociedad civil, según la Comisión Electoral Nacional Independiente (CENI) que supervisa el proceso.
Si ningún candidato consigue la mitad más uno de los votos, habrá entonces segunda vuelta entre los dos más votados, y se celebrará el próximo 6 de julio.
