LimaActualizado:
El candidato de Perú Libre a la Presidencia del país andino, Pedro Castillo, ha asegurado que de acuerdo a un "informe" de los personeros de su partido, ya tiene el "conteo oficial" de los votos, y se ha "impuesto" en las elecciones, señalándose así como vencedor de la segunda vuelta de la presidenciales peruanas.
El aspirante izquierdista ha garantizado que su futuro Gobierno será "respetuoso con la democracia y con la Constitución actual", así como un "Gobierno con estabilidad financiera y económica".
Castillo ha agradecido a quienes son "vigilantes de la voluntad popular", reiterando así una petición realizada también el lunes tras la denuncia de su rival, la candidata de Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, de "fraude en mesa".
Castillo transmite tranquilidad sobre su futuro Gobierno
"Hay ciertas zancadillas como la subida del dólar, que para mañana va a subir unos puntos más, el costo del pan, del pollo, de la canasta familiar. Mentira, lo que pasa es que hay cierta incertidumbre, que el pueblo ya no las cree, y por eso debo decirles que acabo de tener conversaciones con el empresariado nacional donde está mostrando su respaldo al pueblo", ha dicho.
Por otro lado, ha expresado "a nombre del pueblo peruano" su saludo "a las personalidades de diferentes países" que han manifestado "el saludo al pueblo peruano, el saludo a nuestra persona". "Desde ya el saludo y reconocimiento a algunas embajadas y gobiernos de América Latina y de otros países que están haciendo llegar su saludo al pueblo peruano", ha apuntado el aspirante.
Los resultados oficiales de la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE) indican que Castillo lidera las votaciones con un 50,2%, mientras Fujimori perdería con un 49,7% al 99.795% escrutado.
