El embajador español y los últimos evacuados afganos aterrizan en Torrejón

madrid
El último vuelo del operativo español de evacuación de Afganistán, que entre sus 195 pasajeros traslada al embajador, Gabriel Ferrán, y a los últimos 85 afganos evacuados por España, ha aterrizado este viernes, pasadas las 19.20 horas, en la base área de Torrejón.
A pie de pista les ha recibido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que este viernes ha comparecido además ante los periodistas para agradecer la labor de los servidores públicos españoles que han arriesgado sus vidas para lograr la evacuación de afganos en riesgo en un país sumido en el caos y la violencia bajo el control de los talibanes.
Junto a Sánchez, han acudido a la base de Torrejón varios ministros como los de Asuntos Exteriores, Defensa e Interior, José Manuel Albares, Margarita Robles y Fernando Grande Marlaska, respectivamente, que junto al titular de Inclusión, José Luis Escrivá, han estado encargados del dispositivo que se cierra este viernes.
España afronta con discreción una segunda fase, junto a otros Estados, para rescatar a quienes puedan seguir en peligro
Además del embajador, en este vuelo regresan otros tres diplomáticos, 20 policías y 82 militares españoles, además de cuatro militares portugueses. En cuanto a los 85 afganos, 50 son del contingente de la OTAN, 19 del portugués y 16 del español.
El operativo con base en Torrejón ha logrado a través de 17 vuelos, 11 fletados por España, la salida de 2.206 refugiados afganos, incluidos los que han sido recibidos este viernes por Sánchez en Torrejón.
El rey Felipe VI visitará este sábado junto a Sánchez el campamento provisional de Torrejón, que seguirá funcionando durante una semana hasta la que se reubique a los afganos en centros de acogida del Estado o en otros países.
