Los empleados de Amazon rechazan crear su primer sindicato en EEUU

SAN FRANCISCOActualizado:
Los trabajadores de un almacén de la multinacional de comercio electrónico Amazon en Alabama rechazaron la creación del que hubiera sido el primer sindicato de trabajadores de la compañía en Estados Unidos, según pudo seguirse este viernes en el recuento público de votos, en el que el "no" se impuso al "sí" por amplia mayoría.
De esta forma, de los 3.215 votos emitidos, las papeletas en contra ya superan de momento más de la mitad -1.798-, según el escrutinio, que ha sido público.
Los resultados definitivos todavía no han sido certificados por la Junta Nacional de Relaciones Laborales de EEUU, y los sindicalistas aún tienen la opción de plantear una batalla legal si consideran que ha habido irregularidades en el proceso.
Por lo que podría haber tenido de pionera, la votación fue muy seguida en todo el país, e incluso el presidente estadounidense, el demócrata Joe Biden, aludió implícitamente a este caso cuando hizo, a principios de marzo, una férrea defensa pública de los sindicatos y del derecho a sindicarse.
