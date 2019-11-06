Público
Ámsterdam Un error técnico provoca una falsa alarma de secuestro aéreo en Holanda

"Se ha tratado de una falsa alarma provocada por un error técnico y ningún pasajero ha sufrido el más mínimo peligro", afirma el grupo al que pertenece la aerolínea.

Aeropuerto de Schiphol, en Amsterdam.

Foto de archivo de un avión de Air Europa. / EFE

Un fallo técnico ha provocado una falsa alarma de secuestro de un avión de Air Europa en el aeropuerto de Ámsterdam, lo que ha desencadenado el despliegue de un dispositivo policial y de emergencias en el aeródromo, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de Globalia, grupo al que pertenece la aerolínea. De acuerdo con estas fuentes, "se ha tratado de una falsa alarma provocada por un error técnico y ningún pasajero ha sufrido el más mínimo peligro".

Al parecer, la confusión se ha originado cuando desde el aparato se ha enviado "una señal que no era" la adecuada y eso ha generado la movilización establecida para los casos de emergencia.

Una vez enviada esa señal erróneamente, la Policía se movilizó y comenzó a investigar la situación como "sospechosa a bordo de un avión", al tiempo que los vehículos de los servicios de emergencia se acercaron al aeródromo por una posible amenaza potencial a la población.

