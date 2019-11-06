Un fallo técnico ha provocado una falsa alarma de secuestro de un avión de Air Europa en el aeropuerto de Ámsterdam, lo que ha desencadenado el despliegue de un dispositivo policial y de emergencias en el aeródromo, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de Globalia, grupo al que pertenece la aerolínea. De acuerdo con estas fuentes, "se ha tratado de una falsa alarma provocada por un error técnico y ningún pasajero ha sufrido el más mínimo peligro".
Al parecer, la confusión se ha originado cuando desde el aparato se ha enviado "una señal que no era" la adecuada y eso ha generado la movilización establecida para los casos de emergencia.
Una vez enviada esa señal erróneamente, la Policía se movilizó y comenzó a investigar la situación como "sospechosa a bordo de un avión", al tiempo que los vehículos de los servicios de emergencia se acercaron al aeródromo por una posible amenaza potencial a la población.
Passagiers en crew veilig van boord. Onderzoek ter plaatse duurt nog voort.— Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) November 6, 2019
