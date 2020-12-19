Estados Unidos acusa a Rusia de organizar un ciberataque masivo para robar secretos

MADRID
El secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo, acusó a Rusia de haber organizado un ciberataque masivo cuyo objetivo era robar los secretos de múltiples agencias del Gobierno estadounidense, incluidos el Pentágono y laboratorios nucleares.
Pompeo es el primer miembro del Gobierno estadounidense que públicamente vincula al Kremlin con el ciberataque, que se hizo público el pasado domingo y sobre el que aún no se ha posicionado el presidente saliente de EE.UU., Donald Trump.
"Creo que es cierto que ahora podemos decir con bastante claridad que fueron los rusos los que participaron en este suceso", dijo Pompeo el viernes por la noche en una entrevista en el programa de radio conservador The Mark Levin Show. "Fue un esfuerzo muy significativo", aseguró y añadió: "Todavía estamos averiguando exactamente lo que fue".
Hasta ahora, Pompeo había minimizado lo ocurrido al recordar que el país sufre ciberataques a diario, y había apuntado a China como el mayor responsable de éstos.
"Riesgo grave"
El pasado jueves la Agencia de Ciberseguridad y Seguridad en las Infraestructuras de EE.UU. (CISA, por su sigla en inglés) avisó de que ese ataque informático supone un "riesgo grave" para el Gobierno federal, pues ha comprometido "infraestructuras cruciales" en el país y será difícil de eliminar.
Los responsables del ataque espiaron durante meses a los clientes en todo el mundo de un producto de la empresa tecnológica estadounidense SolarWinds. El ciberataque, que comenzó supuestamente en marzo, utilizó actualizaciones de ese software para entrar en los sistemas de múltiples agencias del Gobierno estadounidense, incluidos los departamentos del Tesoro, de Estado, de Comercio y de Seguridad Nacional.
Supuestamente, los autores también intentaron robar secretos del Pentágono y del programa nuclear de EE.UU. en Los Alamos, la instalación donde se creó la primera bomba atómica. La CISA, sin embargo, no ha identificado a las agencias afectadas ni ha revelado qué información podría haberse visto comprometida en la operación.
Agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses han comunicado al Congreso que creen que la responsable del pirateo es una agencia de elite de la inteligencia rusa, según el diario The New York Times, si bien Moscú ha negado públicamente cualquier implicación en ese ciberataque.
