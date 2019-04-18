Un hombre de 37 años de edad fue arrestado el miércoles por la noche después de entrar a la catedral de San Patricio, en la ciudad de Nueva York, con dos latas llenas de gasolina, combustible para encendedores y mecheros, según la policía.
El hombre entró en la catedral católica situada en Midtown Manhattan justo antes de las 8 de la tarde hora local (una de la madrugada hora española) y fue confrontado por un guardia de seguridad, según ha relatado un representante del Departamento de Policía de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYPD).
Cuando el hombre se giró para irse, se derramó gasolina en el suelo y el guardia informó a la policía que se encontraba en el exterior.
Los agentes detuvieron al hombre, que fue puesto bajo custodia después de ser interrogado, según John Miller, vicecomisario de inteligencia y contraterrorismo de la policía de Nueva York.
"Una persona que entra a un lugar emblemático como la Catedral de San Patricio con más de cuatro galones de gasolina (unos quince litros), dos botellas de líquido para encendedores y encendedores, es algo que nos preocupa mucho", dijo Miller a periodistas junto a la catedral.
A la pregunta de si el motivo del incidente tenía que ver con el "terrorismo", Miller dijo que era "demasiado pronto para decirlo".
El incidente se produce tan sólo dos días después del incendio de la catedral de Notre Dame de París.
Cabe recordar que tres iglesias predominantemente negras fueron incendiadas entre el 26 de marzo y el 4 de abril en Louisiana.
El hombre ahora detenido afirmó a la policía que estaba atravesando la catedral para llegar a la avenida Madison desde la Quinta Avenida y que su vehículo se había quedado sin gasolina. Sin embargo la policía comprobó que éste tenía combustible. Según las fuerzas del orden, este individio "es conocido por la policía y estamos investigando sus antecedentes". "No sabemos cuál era su motivación".
