Decenas de personas se han congregado a las puertas del recinto que acoge este sábado la gran final de Eurovisión 2019 para reclamar "el fin de la ocupación, del apartheid y del bloqueo a Gaza", así como que el concurso musical no sea "cómplice" de "la opresión".
"El festival de Eurovisión está siendo un símbolo de la complicidad de Europa con los crímenes que Israel está cometiendo", ha declarado Neta Golan, una de las activistas israelíes del movimiento Bloqueo, Desinversiones y Sanciones (BDS), que ha recordado que "mientras unos cantan canciones y bailan, mueren manifestantes y muchas personas son sometidas al asedio y la ocupación".
Se trata del último episodio de una larga cadena de actos, protestas y peticiones de boicot contra el Festival Europeo de la Canción desde que se anunció que esta edición tendría lugar en Israel, concretamente en Tel Aviv, que acoge por primera vez en su historia el evento.
Los activistas, cerca de una treintena, han recibido al público que acudía a la gran final con pancartas en las que podía leerse mensajes como "Stop al lavado de imagen" o "Las canciones y la brillantina no pueden ocultar que la patria sea ocupada".
En respuesta, algunos israelíes asistentes al espectáculo han optado por acercarse a ellos para agitar sus banderas delante de sus rostros y gritarles "Iros a Gaza, iros a Siria, traidores", en un momento de tensión que, bajo el atento control de la Policía, no ha pasado del intercambio verbal.
Curiosamente también este sábado, miles de judíos ultraortodoxos han protestado en Jerusalén contra Eurovisión por la "profanación" de la jornada de descanso para el judaísmo, el shabat, que comienza al caer el sol el viernes y termina en el anochecer del sábado.
La comunidad ultraortodoxa, que exige durante este período un descanso absoluto sin actividades institucionales ni de organismos oficiales y en el que no hay transporte público, ha mostrado su rechazo al festival por los trabajos requeridos en el shabat para preparar su celebración.
