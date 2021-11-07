madridActualizado:
La eutanasia ha pasado a ser legal en Nueva Zelanda este domingo, un año después de que casi un 65 por ciento de los electores votara en referéndum a favor de legalizarla.
Aunque no está claro todavía cuántas personas buscarán aprovechar la medida, el Ministerio de Sanidad neozelandés estima que unas 950 podrían solicitar la muerte asistida cada año, de las cuales serían atendidas unas 350, según recoge el medio neozelandés Stuff.
Para acceder a la muerte asistida, dos médicos deben determinar que el paciente está debidamente informado. Además, solo personas con enfermedades terminales a las que les queden menos de seis meses de vida podrán pedirla, siempre y cuando experimenten un nivel insoportable de sufrimiento que no pueda ser aliviado.
Según la líder adjunta del partido ACT -grupo que impulsó la aprobación de la ley en el Parlamento neozelandés-, Brooke van Velden, la medida implica que el país "dará ahora a aquellos que enfrentan un sufrimiento terrible compasión y opciones al final de su vida".
Unos 6.000 trabajadores sanitarios han completado el módulo de entrenamiento y 129 doctores y enfermeros han accedido al entrenamiento para aplicar la eutanasia, recoge Stuff.
De los sanitarios dispuestos a ofrecer la muerte asistida un 64 % se encuentra en la Isla Norte mientras que un 34% está en la Isla Sur.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ya ha avisado de es posible que no todas las zonas del país tengan acceso a un sanitario que pueda aplicar la eutanasia, si bien cualquier desplazamiento de profesionales médicos por este motivo será financiado por las autoridades.
A pesar del apoyo mayoritario a la medida, su financiación completa ha hecho que se compare con el acceso a los cuidados paliativos, que según han denunciado algunos trabajadores sanitarios no están dotados de suficientes recursos.
