Fallece el cineasta francés Bertrand Tavernier a los 79 años

PARÍSActualizado:
El cineasta francés Bertrand Tavernier, un auténtico enamorado del séptimo arte conocido por películas como La vida y nada más y Hoy empieza todo, falleció este jueves a los 79 años en Saint-Maxime (sureste).
Tavernier deja una treintena de películas que han sido reconocidas a nivel internacional con premios como cuatro César, el BAFTA en 1990 por La vida y nada más, además de galardones de los festivales de Venecia, Berlín y San Sebastián. También fue laureado en 1984 en el Festival de Cannes en la categoría de mejor director, por Un domingo en el campo.
El Instituto Lumière de Lyon, del que era presidente, anunció por Twitter "con tristeza y dolor" el fallecimiento del cineasta, realizador de 31 títulos entre largometrajes, cortos y segmentos de películas con varios autores.
El diario La Croix, con el que colaboraba desde el año 2000, avanzó también la noticia de su fallecimiento sin precisar la causa, y alabó su carrera, su generosidad y su gusto por la cocina y la literatura.
Hijo del escritor Eric Tavernier, editor también de la revista literaria Confluences, el joven Bertrand convivió desde niño con luminarias de las letras como Paul Eluard o Louis Aragon. Este último incluso vivió junto a la familia durante una temporada.
Tavernier se enamoró del cine cuando, siendo niño, fue ingresado en un sanatorio para curarse de una tuberculosis y nunca más se separó de ese amor de infancia. Confesó en entrevistas que había elegido el cine para desarrollar una actividad artística diferente de la de su padre y tener su propio espacio personal.
Tavernier aseguraba que amaba todo en el cine y, por ello, además de realizador fue guionista, dialoguista y productor, incluso en televisión. También hizo documentales y antes de rodar películas dirigió un cineclub y fue crítico de varias revistas de cine, entre ellas la inevitable Cahiers du cinéma.
Además, fue un divulgador en Francia del cine estadounidense a partir de la década de 1940, tanto de figuras consagradas como de realizadores de culto poco conocidos fuera de su país, y publicó varios libros de referencia sobre este tema.
Trabajó con todos los grandes intérpretes del cine francés de las décadas de 1970, 1980 y 1990, como Romy Schneider, Philippe Noiret, Michel Piccoli, Nathalie Baye, Isabelle Huppert, Jean Rochefort o Sophie Marceau, que le ofrecieron algunos de sus papeles más memorables.
