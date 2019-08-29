Público
FARC El disidente y exnúmero dos de las FARC, "Iván Márquez", anuncia que retoma las armas

"Anunciamos al mundo que ha comenzado la segunda Marquetalia (lugar de nacimiento de las FARC hace más de medio siglo) bajo el amparo del derecho universal que asiste a todos los pueblos del mundo de levantarse en armas contra la opresión", afirma Márquez en el vídeo divulgado en internet.

El disidente y exnúmero dos de las FARC, Iván Márquez, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

El disidente y exnúmero dos de las FARC "Iván Márquez" anuncia que retoma las armas.

El que fuera número dos de la guerrilla colombiana de las FARC, alias "Iván Márquez", cuyo paradero se desconoce desde hace más de un año, reapareció este jueves en un vídeo junto con otros exlíderes de ese grupo para anunciar "una nueva etapa de lucha" armada.

"Anunciamos al mundo que ha comenzado la segunda Marquetalia (lugar de nacimiento de las FARC hace más de medio siglo) bajo el amparo del derecho universal que asiste a todos los pueblos del mundo de levantarse en armas contra la opresión", afirma Márquez en el vídeo divulgado en internet, en el que aparece al lado de una veintena de hombres armados con fusiles.

Entre quienes le acompañan se puede ver a Seuxis Paucias Hernández, alias "Jesús Santrich" y a Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias "El Paisa", que hace meses dejaron de cumplir sus compromisos con la Justicia Especial para la paz (JEP).

