Feminicidio Suspendido el juez que puso en libertad al exdirector de Amazon en México, sospechoso de asesinar a su exmujer

Juan Carlos García golpeó con un bate de béisbol en enero a su esposa, Abril Pérez Sagaón. Tras ser detenido por intento de asesinato, quedó libre por orden judicial. El lunes la mujer fue tiroteada, un feminicidio que ha estremecido el país.

Abril Pérez Sagaón y Juan Carlos García, ex director general de Amazon en México. / TWITTER

Los jueces mexicanos Federico Mosco González y Luis Alejandro Díaz Antonio han sido suspendidos de sus funciones por poner en libertad a Juan Carlos García, exdirector de Amazon en México, quien en enero fue acusado por su entonces mujer de haberla golpeado con un bate de béisbol.

Los magistrados reclasificaron el caso de Abril Pérez Sagaón, quien se separaría de su marido, como "tema de violencia familiar", cuando ella lo había denunciado por intento de asesinato. La decisión motivó que el hombre, que permanecía en prisión preventiva, fuese liberado.

Este lunes, coincidiendo con el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer, fue tiroteada por dos varones que circulaban en moto cuando ella viajaba en su automóvil con sus hijos en Ciudad de México. Un feminicidio que ha "estremecido a la opinión pública mexicana", según Univisión.

La víctima supuestamente había sufrido maltratos físicos y psicológicos por parte del marido, pero "se mantenía unida a él debido a sus fuertes convicciones católicas", añade Univisión, que recuerda que el golpe recibido en enero le provocó una fractura en el cráneo.

Tras permanecer ingresado durante diez meses, el juez Mosco reclasificó el delito como "violencia familiar y lesiones". Pese a que la Fiscalía apeló la resolución con el argumento de que la mujer estaba en peligro, solo ordenó que el hombre no se acercara a ella ni a su hijo.

El hermano de la víctima aseguró a Milenio que el magistrado pudo ponerlo en libertad porque consideró que el bate de béisbol "no es un arma homicida, sino un instrumento lúdico", y que ella estaba dormida, lo que "le valió para cambiarlo de grave a común".

Ahora, tanto él como el juez Díaz están siendo investigados por haber liberado a Juan Carlos García y permanecerán suspendidos de sus funciones mientras duren las pesquisas.

