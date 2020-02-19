PARÍSActualizado:
El primero de los dos reactores de la central atómica de Fessenheim, la más antigua de Francia, se parará definitivamente en la noche del viernes al sábado, como primer paso de un cierre total del complejo que responde a la voluntad de las autoridades de reducir el peso de la energía nuclear.
Con ocasión de la publicación del decreto para la parada de ese reactor, el primer ministro, Édouard Philippe, ha explicado este miércoles en un comunicado que viene a concretar un compromiso del presidente, Emmanuel Macron, y supone "una primera etapa en la estrategia energética de Francia".
Una estrategia que pretende "un reequilibrio progresivo entre la electricidad de origen nuclear y la electricidad de origen renovable y continuar la rebaja de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero" con el cierre "de aquí a 2022" de las 4 últimas centrales de carbón.
El fin de la actividad en Fessenheim será definitivo en junio
La energía nuclear supone algo más del 70% de la generación eléctrica y debería bajar al 50% en el horizonte de 2025
El fin de la actividad en Fessenheim, que será definitivo con el apagado del segundo reactor en junio (cada uno de 900 megavatios), abre el procedimiento para el desmantelamiento durante una veintena de años de una central situada junto a la frontera alemana a orillas del río Rin que ha estado en servicio desde 1977.
Lo había anunciado inicialmente en 2012 el entonces presidente francés, François Hollande, para 2016 pero se había aplazado repetidamente con el argumento del retraso que se ha ido acumulando en la construcción de un reactor de nueva generación EPR en Flamanville, en la costa de Normandía.
El cierre de Fessenheim, que aportaba cerca del 2% de la electricidad en Francia, se justifica con el plan climático del Gobierno que pretende reducir el peso de la energía nuclear, que actualmente supone algo más del 70% de la generación eléctrica y debería bajar al 50% en el horizonte de 2025.
Está programada de aquí a 2035 la desconexión de otros 12 de los 58 reactores nucleares que hay en funcionamiento ahora en Francia.
