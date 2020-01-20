El FMI rebaja su previsión de crecimiento para España al 1,6% en 2020

El Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) ha rebajado este lunes en dos décimas su previsión de crecimiento económico para España en 2020, hasta el 1,6%, debido a la pronunciada desaceleración del consumo interno y de las exportaciones, y augura que esa tasa se mantendrá en 2021.
De este modo, España se sitúa por debajo de las tasas de crecimiento estimado tanto a nivel global como en la zona del euro, tras varios ejercicios en cabeza, según el informe de Perspectivas Económicas Globales presentado este lunes por la economista jefe del organismo, Gita Gopinath, en el Foro Económico Mundial de Davos.
A nivel global, el FMI calcula ahora que la economía mundial crecerá un 3,3% en 2020, una décima menos de lo estimado en octubre, aunque notablemente por encima del 2,9% alcanzado en 2019, mientras que espera un aumento de la actividad del 3,4% para 2021.
En la zona del euro, el PIB crecerá un 1,3% en 2020 (también en este caso una décima menos de lo previsto en octubre pasado) y un 1,4% en 2021, un repunte que el organismo atribuye a la mejora de la demanda externa.
Por lo que respecta a Francia e Italia, el informe destaca que para ambos países las perspectivas de crecimiento se mantienen sin cambios en el 1,3%, en tanto que la de Alemania sufre un ligero recorte debido a la contracción de su sector manufacturero; en 2020, el crecimiento esperado será del 1,1%, y en 2021, del 1,4%.
Para el Reino Unido, y pese al brexit, el FMI estima un crecimiento del 1,5% este año, sin cambios desde la publicación de su anterior estimación, en octubre pasado. El organismo asume que la salida de la Unión Europea se hará de forma ordenada, seguida de una "transición" hacia un nuevo modelo de relación entre ambos.
