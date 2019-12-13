Las fuerzas de seguridad han matado a tiros a un hombre que amenazaba a un grupo de policías con un arma blanca en el barrio parisino de La Défense, según fuentes policiales, que no han aclarado por el momento la motivación o identidad del presunto agresor.
La Prefectura de Policía ha informado en Twitter de la "neutralización" de esta persona y ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona, el principal distrito empresarial de la capital francesa.
Fuentes policiales citadas por France 3 han asegurado que el asaltante se abalanzó sobre un trío de agentes con la intención de agredirles. Los tres agentes abrieron fuego y dispararon un total de siete balas, parte de las cuales alcanzaron al asaltante.Según dichas fuentes, el agresor sufrió heridas de bala en muslo y tórax y murió unos minutos después del tiroteo.
