Frontex suspende su misión en Hungría por las devoluciones en caliente de solicitantes de asilo

BUDAPEST
La agencia europea de protección de fronteras, Frontex, ha anunciado que suspenderá su colaboración con la Policía húngara porque el país sigue ejecutando devolución en caliente de solicitantes de asilo, una práctica que es contraria al derecho comunitario.
El portavoz de la agencia, Chris Borowski, confirmó que Frontex "suspenderá su actividad en Hungría", ya que el Gobierno no cumple la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) del pasado 17 de diciembre en la que prohibió las devoluciones en caliente, informa el portal húngaro EUrológus.
La comisaria europea de Interior, Ylva Johansson, ha asegurado que tras esa sentencia, "la suspensión de las operaciones fronterizas de Frontex en Hungría es bienvenida", según se lee en su perfil de la red social Twitter.
Desde el anuncio de esa sentencia, Hungría ha expulsado a más de 2.500 personas hacia Serbia sin la posibilidad de presentar solicitudes de asilo, según datos oficiales.
A mediados de enero, la ONG Comité Helsinki Húngaro exigió a la Policía húngara que respete el fallo del TJUE y pidió a Frontex que "reconsidere su colaboración con la policía húngara que mantiene una práctica infractora".
EUrológus no especifica cuándo abandonará Hungría la Frontex. Según datos del Comité Helsinki, desde 2016 Hungría ha devuelto sin trámites a Serbia a más de 50.000 personas.
En el otoño de 2015, en plena crisis migratoria el Gobierno del ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán cerró sus fronteras del sur con vallas y aprobó una serie de legislaciones para hacer lo más difícil posible el acceso al asilo en el país.
La sentencia de diciembre del TJUE también obligó a Hungría a cerrar las llamadas "zonas de tránsito", donde los solicitantes debían esperar el fin de sus trámites, por considerar la práctica como "privación de libertad".
