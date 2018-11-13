Bangladesh confirmó el inició de la repatriación de los refugiados rohingyás, que huyeron de Birmania (Myanmar) tras una violenta ofensiva militar, el próximo jueves, día 15, pese a las advertencias de la ONU de la falta de condiciones para el retorno.
"La decisión es que la repatriación (de los rohinyás) comenzará el 15 de noviembre", confirmó el comisionado para la Ayuda y Repatriación de Refugiados de Bangladesh, Abul Kalam.
Ambos gobiernos acordaron repatriar a 2.251 de más de 700.000 refugiados rohinyás que viven en campamentos en Bangladesh, en la primera etapa de un proceso de varias fases.
La fase inicial podría completarse en dos semanas con el traslado de grupos de aproximadamente 150 rohinyás por día, agregó Kalam.
Sin embargo, el funcionario señaló que hasta el momento las autoridades locales aún no han conseguido el consentimiento de los refugiados que formarán parte del grupo que debería ser repatriado en la primera fase.
No es seguro
La Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) advirtió de que las condiciones no son seguras para el regreso de los refugiados rohinyás a Birmania.
Un portavoz de ACNUR en Cox's Bazar, la localidad que alberga el mayor campamento de esta minoría étnica, dijo que el papel de la organización será solo el de vigilar que sea "voluntaria".
"ACNUR evaluará la participación voluntaria de los refugiados, comenzaremos este proceso muy pronto y de momento no podemos especular sobre el resultado", comentó el portavoz de ACNUR, Firas al Khateeb. "El Gobierno de Bangladesh también ha subrayado que cualquier retorno será voluntario", agregó.
El anuncio de la repatriación de los rohinyás se produce casi un año después de que los dos países firmaron un acuerdo el 23 de noviembre de 2017 para comenzar el proceso.
"Genocidio"
El éxodo de los Rohingyá comenzó el 25 de agosto de 2017, cuando un grupo rebelde de la comunidad minoritaria musulmana lanzó una serie de ataques contra puestos gubernamentales en la región de Rakhine, en el oeste de Birmania.
El Ejército birmano respondió con una ofensiva que ha sido condenada a nivel mundial por sus abusos contra los derechos humanos, como la violación, la tortura, el saqueo y el incendio de pueblos enteros de los rohinyás.
Un informe de la ONU presentado el pasado septiembre calificó la operación militar en Rakáin contra los rohinyás de "genocidio intencionado", además de hallar indicios de crímenes de guerra y de lesa humanidad.
