Genocidio nazi El TEDH rechaza la queja de un obispo condenado en Alemania por negacionista

El obispo católico británico excomulgado John Williamson dijo en una entrevista en 2008 que "creía que no había habido cámaras de gas bajo el régimen nazi". Un tribunal de Ratisbona (Alemania) lo condenó en 2009 a 12.000 euros de multa por incitación al odio.

Richard Williamson, en una imagen de archivo a su llegada al aeropuert de Heathrow, Londres, el 25 de febrero de 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) rechazó la demanda que el obispo católico británico excomulgado John Williamson, condenado en Alemania por negar la existencia de las cámaras de gas nazis, presentó contra ese país por no haber protegido su libertad de expresión.

El demandante fue entrevistado en noviembre de 2008 por una televisión sueca durante un seminario de la Hermandad sacerdotal Pío X en Alemania, en la que declaró que "creía que no había habido cámaras de gas bajo el régimen nazi".

Un tribunal de Ratisbona (Alemania) lo condenó en 2009 a 12.000 euros de multa por incitación al odio. Tras presentar varios recursos judiciales, se mantuvo ese delito pero se rebajó la sanción a 1.800 euros.

La última sentencia señaló que, al negar la existencia de cámaras de gas donde los judíos fueron exterminados en masa, el demandante "se convirtió en culpable de negación de actos de genocidio".

Y añadió que era consciente del efecto que sus palabras podían causar y de que estas podrían ser escuchadas "por muchas personas, sobre todo en Alemania".

Exmiembro de la citada hermandad tradicionalista de monseñor Marcel Lefebvre, ordenado obispo contra la opinión del Vaticano y expulsado de Argentina por sus controvertidas declaraciones, Williamson fue excomulgado por el Vaticano.

Ahora, la Corte europea no admitió su queja, al entender que los tribunales alemanes "han basado su decisión en una apreciación aceptable", y consideró "muy clemente" la multa impuesta.

De hecho, el Tribunal de Estrasburgo suscribió que Williamson "atentó contra la dignidad de las víctimas de este genocidio" y que sus declaraciones "eran susceptibles de alterar gravemente el orden público en Alemania".

La decisión añadió que el demandante "no se ha desmarcado de sus declaraciones" y "no ha alegado ante los jueces alemanes que las habían malinterpretado".

