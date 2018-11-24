El Gobierno británico, a través de su embajador ante la Unión Europea, Tim Barrow, ha remitido una carta al Consejo Europeo para dejar por escrito que el Tratado de Retirada de la UE "no impone ninguna obligación" de que la relación futura que deben aún negociar Londres y Bruselas se vaya a aplicar en Gibraltar.
En su carta, el representante permanente británico indica que el Gobierno británico "anota" que el artículo 184 del Acuerdo de Salida "no impone ninguna obligación sobre el alcance territorial de futuros acuerdos".
La misiva, que no menciona expresamente a Gibraltar ni a España, "deja claro que Reino Unido negociará los acuerdos futuros en nombre de todos los territorios para los que es responsable de sus relaciones externas".
Para el Gobierno era imperativo que se modificara tanto el artículo 184 del Tratado de Retirada como la redacción de la declaración política sobre el futuro de las relaciones entre la UE y Reino Unido.
El objetivo era introducir la "claridad jurídica" necesaria en cuanto a que ningún acuerdo futuro se aplicará en el territorio de Gibraltar sin el consentimiento previo de España.
"El Brexit no tendrá efecto alguno sobre la soberanía británica de Gibraltar y las aguas que lo rodean"
Sin embargo, ni el bloque europeo ni el Gobierno de May veían margen posible para reabrir el acuerdo de divorcio (único texto con valor jurídico), ni la declaración política, según diversas fuentes consultadas, por lo que se ha optado por negociar varias declaraciones paralelas en las que, aunque no son legalmente vinculantes, los 27 y Londres avalan la interpretación legal que hace España.
"La primera ministra (Theresa May) ha sido absolutamente clara sobre que respaldamos la soberanía británica para Gibraltar y que lograremos un acuerdo sobre el futuro que funcione para el conjunto de la familia de Reino Unido", ha declarado un portavoz del Gobierno británico.
El ministro presidente de Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, por su parte, ha aplaudido como un éxito la declaración de Londres por el compromiso de negociar todos los posibles acuerdos del futuro "ara el conjunto de Reino Unido, incluido Gibraltar".
"El Brexit no tendrá efecto alguno sobre la soberanía británica de Gibraltar y las aguas que lo rodean", ha indicado el Gobierno gibraltareño en un comunicado.
