Los fiscales generales de cincuenta estados y territorios de Estados Unidos anunciaron este lunes el inicio de una macroinvestigación contra el gigante tecnológico Google por una supuesta violación de las leyes antimonopolio. Los únicos dos estados de EEUU que no participan en la iniciativa son California, donde tiene su sede la empresa, y Alabama.
"Es un tema muy importante de nuestra era. Muchos consumidores creen que Internet es libre, pero hemos aprendido que no es así. Google es una compañía que domina todos los aspectos de la publicidad", dijo en rueda de prensa el fiscal general de Texas, el republicano Ken Paxton, que encabeza la coalición de fiscales.
"Nos hemos unido en una investigación tan importante. Es importante que descubramos más sobre la información que estamos revelando y el precio que estamos jugándonos (...) Si bien los demócratas y los republicanos son de diferentes partidos, tenemos la responsabilidad de proteger a los ciudadanos de nuestros estados", explicó Ashley Moody, fiscal de Florida, en la misma comparecencia. A nivel federal, el Departamento de Justicia y la Comisión Federal de Comercio investigan a Facebook, Apple y Amazon, también por posibles violaciones de la ley antimonopolio.
El viernes, Google comunicó que había recibido una demanda de investigación civil, esencialmente una citación, del Departamento de Justicia el 30 de agosto. “Esperamos recibir en el futuro demandas de investigación similares de los fiscales generales estatales. Continuamos cooperando con el (Departamento de Justicia), los reguladores federales y estatales en los Estados Unidos y otros reguladores en todo el mundo ”, señaló la compañía entonces.
La acción de hoy se produce después de que el pasado viernes otra coalición de fiscales generales de ocho estados abriera una investigación sobre si Facebook puso en peligro los datos de los consumidores o si se violó la ley antimonopolio. "La plataforma de redes sociales más grande del mundo debe cumplir con la ley", sentenció la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, al anunciar esas pesquisas.
El mes pasado, Facebook acordó pagar 5.000 millones de dólares como parte de un acuerdo con la Comisión Federal de Comercio por cargos de violación de privacidad.
