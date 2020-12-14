Estás leyendo: Google sufre una caída de sus servicios en todo el mundo

Google Google sufre una caída de sus servicios en todo el mundo

Gmail, YouTube y Drive están experimentando problemas que impiden el acceso a los usuarios.

Google anuncia las búsquedas más relevantes en España durante el 2018 | EFE/ARCHIVO
Google. | EFE/ARCHIVO.

madrid

europa press

Servicios de Google como Gmail, YouTube o Drive, están experimentando problemas este lunes que impiden el acceso a los usuarios, así como ver los vídeos, cargar nuevos correos o la sincronización de archivos. Como recoge el portal DownDetector, los problemas en YouTube se empezaron a notar hacia las 12:30 horas este lunes, con fallos en el inicio de sesión, en el acceso a la web y en la reproducción de vídeos.

Los usuarios también empezaron a experimentar, a la misma hora, problemas de acceso a Gmail y Drive, que impiden iniciar sesión y acceder a los correos recibidos, en el servicio de correo. En Drive se experimentan problemas de sincronización y de carga de la aplicación.

Los problemas en los servicios de Google son de alcance global, pero tienen una mayor incidencia en Europa, especialmente en España, Portugal, Reino Unido, Polonia y Grecia. Se trata de lo que parece ser una caída generalizada de los servicios de Google, que también afecta a Google Play, YouTube Music, Google Home, Nest, Google Classroom y el buscador de Google, como recoge el portal citado.

