El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha confirmado este sábado que Hamza bin Laden, hijo del fundador de Al Qaeda, murió en una operación antiterrorista de Estados Unidos entre Afganistán y Pakistán, sin ofrecer más detalles.
"La pérdida de Hamza bin Laden no sólo priva a Al Qaeda de importantes capacidades de liderazgo y la simbólica conexión con su padre (Osama bin Laden), sino que lastra importantes actividades operativas" de la organización terrorista, ha defendido Trump en un comunicado.
Según el presidente, el hijo de Bin Laden era "responsable de planificación y tratar con varios grupos terroristas". El mandatario ha confirmado así la información publicada a finales de julio por varios medios estadounidenses, si bien aún sigue sin estar claro el momento en que se produjo su muerte ni el lugar exacto.
La zona fronteriza entre Afganistán y Pakistán es considerada el principal refugio de Al Qaeda y se cree que en ella también se encontraría el líder actual de la organización, el egipcio Ayman al Zawahiri, quien precisamente reapareció esta semana con un mensaje con motivo de los atentados del 11-S.
El Departamento de Estado había anunciado el pasado 1 de marzo una recompensa de hasta un millón de dólares por informaciones que permitieran la captura de Hamza bin Laden. Según sostuvo, podría estar ascendiendo en el escalafón como nuevo líder de Al Qaeda después de la publicación de vídeos y audios en Internet en los que llama a sus seguidores a llevar a cabo ataques contra Estados Unidos y sus aliados occidentales.
El hijo de Bin Laden contrajo matrimonio en agosto de 2018 con la hija de Mohamed Atta, el principal secuestrador de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre de 2001. Atta fue el piloto del vuelo 11 de American Airlines, que impactó en la Torre Norte del World Trade Center como parte de los atentados.
Hamza bin Laden es el hijo de una de las tres esposas supervivientes de Osama bin Laden, Jairia Sabar, que vivía con su marido en un complejo en Abbottabad, en Pakistán, cuando murió tiroteado durante una operación militar estadounidense en mayo de 2011.
