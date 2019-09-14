Público
Trump El Gobierno de Trump instala "cortes de migración secretas", según el New York Times

Los tribunales procesarán de manera acelerada a más de 42,000 migrantes, la mayoría centroamericanos, que fueron retornados a México una vez solicitaron asilo en la frontera.

Un grupo de migrantes centroamericanos observa el muro fronterizo entre México y EEUU.- REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Los funcionarios federales comenzaron esta semana a operar en carpas en Texas  para aliviar la presión sobre los tribunales de migración, según ha informado el New York Times en un reportaje publicado el pasado 12 de septiembre. 

Las salas donde se llevan a cabo los juicios no permiten el ingreso de observadores independientes, por lo que son consideradas “cortes secretas” donde los migrantes son procesados en grupo por medio de un sistema de videoconferencia.

La denuncia del medio estadounidense llega la misma semana en la que Trump y su Gobierno habían empezado a aplicar la normativa para denegar el asilo a los migrantes indocumentados en la frontera sur.

Esta es la medida más polémica instaurada por el gobierno republicano desde que decidida separar a las familias una vez cruzada la frontera, orden que terminaron por retirar tras la mala prensa y las denuncias internacionales que estaba generando. 

El New York Times asegura que “la poca información respecto a los tribunales” eleva el nivel de misterio y desconocimiento sobre el asunto. Enmarcados bajo el programa conocido como Protocolo de Protección Migratoria (MPP), los tribunales procesarán de manera acelerada a más de 42,000 migrantes, la mayoría centroamericanos, que fueron retornados a México una vez solicitaron asilo en la frontera y fueron entrevistados por agentes federales estadounidenses, recoge Univisión

