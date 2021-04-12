Estás leyendo: Varios heridos en un tiroteo en un instituto de Tennessee

Varios heridos en un tiroteo en un instituto de Tennessee

Según medios locales, habría un detenido.

Una fotografía facilitada por la Policía de Knoxville muestra a varios agentes y servicios de emergencia en las inmediaciones del instituto.
Una fotografía facilitada por la Policía de Knoxville muestra a varios agentes y servicios de emergencia en las inmediaciones del instituto. EFE

Washington

La Policía de Knoxville, en el estado de Tennessee, Estados Unidos, ha informado de varios heridos tras un tiroteo en el Instituto Austin-East Magnet de la ciudad. 

Las fuerzas de seguridad han pedido en sus mensajes en redes sociales que se evite la zona de los disparos. Y explican que se ha establecido un punto "de reunión" en el campo de béisbol situado detrás del instituto.

Medios locales, como Knox.news, dan por concluido el suceso y apuntan a un detenido. Explican además que hay un agente de policía entre las víctimas del tiroteo, que es el encargado de la seguridad de este centro escolar.

Bob Thomas, superintendente de los centros educativos del condado de Knox, aclaró en su cuenta de Twitter que el edificio que alberga el instituto ya ha sido asegurado, y que los estudiantes que no se vieron envueltos en el incidente han sido mandados a casa con sus familias.

