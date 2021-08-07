Estás leyendo: Hungría restringe la venta de libros infantiles de temática LGBTI

Censura de Orban Hungría restringe la venta de libros infantiles de temática LGBTI

Un nuevo decreto del Gobierno de Orban señala, específicamente, que los libros infantiles que "describan una desviación respecto de la identidad de género concebida en el nacimiento, o describan un cambio de género, o popularicen la homosexulidad" no podrán exhibirse en escaparates ni venderse a menos de 200 metros de las escuelas.

El primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orban.
El primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orban, en una imagen de archivo.. ANDREJ CUKIC / EFE

budapest

El primer ministro de Hungría, Viktor Orban, sigue con su ofensiva contra la comunidad LGTBI y lejos de amedrentarse por los toques de atención de la Unión Europea, ha dado un paso más allá: tras prohibir hablar de la homsexualidad en las escuelas, su Gobierno ha emitido ahora un decreto que restringe la venta de libros infantiles con temática homosexual, en línea con la ley contra la publicidad de contenidos LGBTQ en el país.

La ley, impulsada por el partido Fidesz de Orban y criticada directamente de censora y discriminatoria por la UE, fue aprobada en junio por el Parlamento húngaro.

El nuevo decreto señala, específicamente, que los libros infantiles que "describan una desviación respecto de la identidad de género concebida en el nacimiento, o describan un cambio de género, o popularicen la homosexulidad", entre otras condiciones, no podrán mostrarse en los escaparate o exhibirse claramente en el interior de las librerías.

Asimismo, esos libros no se podrán vender a 200 metros de escuelas o iglesias y deberán ser envueltos de tal forma que no se vea su portada.

La regla de los 200 metros es la misma que se aplica al ejercicio de la prostitución, por la que no se podrán ofrecer servicios sexuales a esa distancia de instituciones educativas y religiosas.

El decreto entrará en vigor dentro de 30 días, según el anuncio de la gaceta oficial.

