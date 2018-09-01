Al menos ocho personas resultaron heridas este sábado al producirse una explosión y un gran incendio en una refinería en Vohburg an der Donau (sur de Alemania), un suceso por el que las autoridades han decretado la alarma por catástrofe y desalojado temporalmente a unas 1.800 personas.
La explosión, cuyas causas se desconocen, se produjo sobre las 5.30 hora local (3.30 GMT) en las instalaciones de la empresa Bayernoil, pero el incendio aún no ha sido totalmente controlado por los bomberos, que trabajan en el lugar con unos 400 efectivos, según el portavoz de la Policía de Oberbayern, Hans-Peter Kammerer.
"La situación se ha relajado ya, por lo que la evacuación de los vecinos ya no es necesaria"
Las autoridades locales decidieron evacuar a los vecinos de las viviendas más próximas a la refinería debido a la nube de humo, pero estos pudieron regresar a sus domicilios tres horas más tarde, cuando mejoró la situación.
Los servicios de emergencia les han recomendado, sin embargo, que mantenga puertas y ventanas cerradas hasta que se extinga totalmente el fuego.
"La situación se ha relajado ya, por lo que la evacuación de los vecinos ya no era necesaria", aseguró Kammerer, que indicó no obstante que "la lucha contra las llamas sigue adelante con todos los medios".
Según la Policía, los ocho heridos son operarios de la planta de Bayernoil.
La empresa, que tan sólo informa en su página web que ha sufrido una "avería" en sus instalaciones, cuenta en Vohburg an der Donau, cerca de Ingolstadt, con una planta de gas líquido y otra de gasolina.
