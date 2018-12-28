Público
Incendio en Nueva York Una luz brillante azul provocada por un incendio ilumina el cielo de Nueva York 

La causa ha sido la explosión de un transformador en una planta eléctrica en el distrito de Queens. Las autoridades han informado de que el fuego ya está controlado y que en el incidente ninguna persona ha resultado herida.

Una descarga eléctrica ha provocado un incendio que ha dejado como resultado una luz azul brillante en el cielo de Queens/REUTERS

La explosión de un transformador en una planta eléctrica en el distrito de Queens en Nueva York ha iluminado el cielo con una luz azul brillante en la noche de este jueves. Las autoridades han informado de que el incendio ya está controlado y que en el incidente ninguna persona ha resultado herida.

"La luz que se ha visto en toda la ciudad parece haber sido la explosión de un transformador en una instalación de Con Ed en Queens", ha señalado el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter. "El incendio está bajo control. Se actualizará a medida que haya más información disponible", ha aseverado.

El alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio, ha confirmado que nadie ha resultado herido y que la empresa Con Edison está evaluando los cortes de energía en la zona. Además ha afirmado que la causa del incendio ha sido una descarga eléctrica.

Un corte de energía en el aeropuerto de La Guardia, que se encuentra en Queens, ha provocado que algunos vuelos fueran cancelados. De Blasio ha subrayado que la energía ha vuelto al aeropuerto, pero que los viajeros podrían sufrir retrasos.

