Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

India Fallecen 61 personas en India por una ola de calor con temperaturas de hasta 50 grados

La capital, Nueva Delhi, registró el pasado 10 de junio una temperatura de 48ºC, un récord histórico para este mes. Entre los distritos más afectados se encuentran Aurangabad, con una treintena de muertos, Gaya, con 20, y Nawada, con 11.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mujeres forman una fila para recoger agua en Jabalpur, India. Uma Shankar Mishra/PTI/EP

Mujeres forman una fila para recoger agua en Jabalpur, India. Uma Shankar Mishra/PTI/EP

Al menos 17 personas han muerto este domingo en el estado indio de Bihar por la ola de calor que está asolando el país tras el retraso de la llegada del Monzón, lo que sitúa la cifra total de fallecidos durante los últimos días en 61, según han informado fuentes oficiales al diario local Times of India.

Entre los distritos más afectados se encuentran Aurangabad, con una treintena de muertos, Gaya, con 20, y Nawada, con 11. El portavoz de la Autoridad de Gestión Nacional de Desastres (AGND) Pratyaya Amrit ha confirmado el último balance.

Es una de las olas de calor más largas de las últimas décadas en el país, con temperaturas de hasta 50ºC

"Las autopsias realizadas muestran que la causa de la muerte se debe a la ola de calor. Estamos supervisando la situación y hemos emitido alertas en todos los distritos", ha manifestado Amrit, que ha señalado que la mayoría de fallecidos tenía más de 60 años.

Las temperaturas en el estado han rebasado los 40ºC y se espera que la ola de calor siga hasta el próximo martes. Se trata de una de las olas de calor más largas de las últimas décadas en el país, donde se han registrado temperaturas de hasta 50ºC durante un mes entero, sin interrupción.

La capital, Nueva Delhi, registró el pasado 10 de junio una temperatura de 48ºC, un récord histórico para este mes. Los máximos, sin embargo, se han alcanzado en la localidad de Churu, en el estado occidental de Rajastán, donde el termómetro subió hasta los 50ºC el pasado 1 de junio.

Entre las causas de la larga duración de la ola de calor se encuentra el retraso de la llegada del Monzón, que alcanzó finalmente el sur de India el pasado día 8 de junio –7 días más tarde de lo normal–, pero que todavía no ha llegado al norte del país.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas