Inglaterra anuncia el confinamiento hasta diciembre y el cierre de bares y restaurantes

Las medidas coinciden con el incremento de los positivos por coronavirus, que ya superan el millón de casos.

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson. — Henry Nicholls / REUTERS

EFE

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, anunció este sábado un confinamiento nacional para Inglaterra de un mes de duración, desde el próximo jueves hasta el 2 de diciembre, a causa de los alarmantes datos de la pandemia de la covid-19.

Esta medida, que pone fin a la estrategia de restricciones locales por la que había apostado el Gobierno conservador británico, supondrá el cierre obligado de los comercios y negocios no esenciales, así como de toda la hostelería, aunque escuelas y universidades seguirán abiertas.

El anuncio de Johnson llega el mismo día en que el Reino Unido ha anunciado que ha superado el millón de casos confirmados en laboratorio desde que estalló la pandemia, con 21.915 nuevos positivos en las últimas 24 horas que elevan el total a 1.011.660.

