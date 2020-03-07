madrid
Una mujer iraní de 26 años, que llevaba desde el 17 de febrero en el aeropuerto de El Prat a la espera de que se le concediera el asilo, podrá quedarse en España y salir del recinto mientras se estudia su petición, un trámite que puede durar varios meses.
Interior había rechazado hasta en dos ocasiones sus solicitudes de asilo por no cumplir las condiciones necesarias que se recogen en el Convenio de Ginebra, aseguran desde del Ministerio.
Por tanto, su petición ha sido admitida a trámite y se llevará a cabo un estudio en profundidad de su caso. La concesión o no se puede demorar hasta seis meses e incluso puede durar más de un año.
Tras las dos negativas de Interior, la joven había pedido un reexamen de su segunda solicitud, ya que alegaba que abandonó Irán por miedo a las represalias del Gobierno tras haber participado en las marchas contra la subida del precio de la gasolina el pasado mes de noviembre.
En conclusión, la iraní podrá abandonar el aeropuerto catalán e instalarse en España a la espera de una resolución definitiva después de casi tres semanas retenida.
