Estás leyendo: Israel derriba en un bombardeo en Gaza una torre de 14 plantas sede de AP, Al Jazeera y otros medios

Público
Público

Israel derriba en un bombardeo en Gaza una torre de 14 plantas sede de AP, Al Jazeera y otros medios

Última hora en Público
Israel derriba en un bombardeo en Gaza una torre de 14 plantas sede de AP, Al Jazeera y otros medios

Israel derribó hoy una torre de 14 plantas en la ciudad de Gaza, sede de la agencia de noticias estadounidense AP, la cadena de noticias Al Jazeera y otros medios internacionales.

Los ocupantes recibieron una orden de desalojo antes de producirse el ataque. Se trata de la quinta alta torre que la aviación israelí bombardea en la actual escalada bélica con las milicias de Gaza

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público