El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, es interrogado este viernes por la Policía por décimo segunda vez. En esta ocasión, sobre el llamado Caso Bezeq, que analiza si el mandatario recibió una cobertura positiva del portal de noticias Walla a cambio de favores a su propietario, informó la prensa local.
Investigadores de Lahav 443 (la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica Nacional) llegaron esta mañana a la residencia oficial del primer ministro, frente a la que algunos manifestantes reclamaban justicia y desplegaron un gran cartel con la cara del mandatario en el que se leía "ministro del crimen", recogió el diario digital Ynet.
Los medios apuntan a que podría ser el último interrogatorio sobre este asunto antes de que la Policía presente sus hallazgos a la Fiscalía y se espera que los agentes pregunten a Netanyahu sobre el material que han ofrecido los testigos del estado Shlomo Filber y Nir Hefetz.
Hefetz dijo haber mediado entre Netanyahu y el magnate Shaul Elovitch, accionista mayoritario de la empresa de telecomunicaciones Bezeq y dueño de Walla, en un presunto intercambio de favores entre 2015 y 2017, cuando el mandatario israelí ejercía de ministro de Comunicaciones, además de jefe del Gobierno.
Ayer, una fuente sin identificar próxima al caso reveló al canal de noticias Hadashot que la Policía tendría evidencias suficientes para acusar al primer ministro de soborno.
Tras el interrogatorio anterior, que tuvo lugar hace un mes y que durante casi cinco horas se centró también en el caso Bezeq, Netanyahu aseguró que su familia no recibió cobertura favorable, mientras que el accionista mayoritario de la empresa, Shaul Elovitch, afirmó lo contrario.
"¿Mi mujer tuvo una cobertura favorable? Si el 75 por ciento de los artículos son contra ella...", observó el jefe de Gobierno a los agentes, según la filtración recogida por el diario Yediot Aharonot.
Netanyahu ha prestado declaración en varios casos de corrupción desde comienzos de 2017 y es considerado sospechoso de los delitos de fraude y abuso de confianza en el Caso 1000, que investiga la recepción de regalos de lujo a cambio de favores, y el 2000, que estudia un intento de pacto con un periódico para también recibir cobertura favorable.
El jefe de Gobierno ha negado reiteradamente todos los cargos, insiste en que "no habrá nada porque no hay nada" y atribuye las "falsas acusaciones" a una "campaña de persecución".
