Las autoridades italianas han informado este sábado de 19.644 nuevos contagios detectados en las últimas 24 horas, en la cuarta jornada consecutiva de récord diario, mientras el Gobierno ultima un nuevo paquete de restricciones que entraría en vigor el lunes.
El boletín incluye así un total de 504.509 contagios y 37.210 muertes desde el inicio de la pandemia después de sumar 151 durante la jornada del viernes. Para encontrar un aumento tan alto de víctimas hay que retroceder cinco meses, al 21 de mayo, cuando hubo 156 decesos.
Los pacientes en cuidados intensivos han aumentado en 79 personas en 24 horas y ahora son 1.128. La región más afectada es Lombardía (4.956 nuevos casos), seguida de Véneto (1.729), Campania (1.718) y Lacio (1.687).
Mientras, ya se ha filtrado a la prensa el contenido borrador de nuevo decreto del Gobierno que entraría en vigor el lunes e impondría restricciones tales como el cierre de comercios, bares y restaurantes a las 18.00 horas de lunes a sábado y su cierre total en domingo y un llamamiento a la ciudadanía: "Quédate en tu municipio".
En el ámbito escolar, se mantiene la presencialidad para educación infantil, primaria y secundaria, aunque en este último caso el 75 por ciento de las actividades será a distancia.
Además se prohíben las fiestas tanto en interiores como al aire libre, incluidas celebraciones religiosas. Fija el número máximo de seis personas en una casa y señala que es "recomendable" no recibir a personas que no sean convivientes. También cierran cines, teatros, salas de conciertos, salas de bingo y apuestas, gimnasios y piscinas.
El borrador de decreto también "recomienda encarecidamente a todas las personas físicas que no se desplacen por medios de transporte públicos o privados a otro municipio que no sea el de residencia salvo por trabajo, estudio, motivos de salud o por situaciones de necesidad".
