Estás leyendo: Italia supera a China y se convierte en el país con más fallecidos por coronavirus

Público
Público
coronavirus

Italia supera a China y se convierte en el país con más fallecidos por coronavirus

En las últimas 24 horas se han producido 427 nuevas muertes. 

Equipos de desinfección limpian las calles de un barrio de Napolés (Italia). /EFE
Equipos de desinfección limpian las calles de un barrio de Napolés (Italia). /EFE

madrid

público

Italia ha hecho público el último parte de fallecidos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, habiéndose producido nuevas 427 muertes. Unas cifras que, en total, suman 3.405 personas fallecidas desde que el brote llegara al país transalpino, superando de esta forma el total de perecidos por el COVID-19 de China, que se sitúa en 3.245. Este último conteo refleja que Italia ya es el país con más personas fallecidas por la pandemia de todo el mundo. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú